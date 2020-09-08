-
India and China trade blame over border shots | DW News
Troops from India and China have accused each other of firing shots across their disputed border, where tensions have been high since May. Both sides say the other is violating their territory. Troops from both countries stationed along the banks of the Pangong Lake have accused each other of firing shots. If true, it would be the first time in more than four decades that shots have been fired on the disputed border.
Both sides have observed a longstanding protocol in their border dispute not to use firearms in the high-altitude border area in the Himalayas. So what has happened since the latest dispute began?
