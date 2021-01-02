-
India approves Oxford’s AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use - 5 hours ago
-
We’re surprised volcanoes are also a creative force 🌋 A Perfect Planet 🌍 BBC - 5 hours ago
-
Syria: Funeral for SAA soldiers slain by IS held in Homs - 6 hours ago
-
Spain: Dozens attend rave near Barcelona despite COVID restrictions - 6 hours ago
-
USA: Dozens of NYC’s “Polar Bears” brave freezing waters to mark New Year - 6 hours ago
-
Thailand: Bangkok marks 2021 with fireworks and no audience due to coronavirus spread - 6 hours ago
-
Spain: Barcelona rave in full swing despite COVID restrix - 6 hours ago
-
Fears African free trade pact will disadvantage poorer countries - 6 hours ago
-
What will Cuba’s new single currency mean for the island? - 6 hours ago
-
UK: Belfast Harbour quiet as Brexit regulations come into effect - 6 hours ago
India approves Oxford’s AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
India has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the world’s second most populous country.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en