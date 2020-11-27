-
Australia: Assange supporters rally for his release near Sydney town hall - 2 hours ago
-
Diego Maradona 1960-2020: Soccer superstar buried in private ceremony - 2 hours ago
-
France police brutality: Macron ‘very shocked’ by video of black man beaten up - 2 hours ago
-
Ethiopian PM Ahmed rejects Tigray conflict talks in AU meeting - 2 hours ago
-
Ethiopian women and children flee fighting in Tigray - 3 hours ago
-
Canada: Homeless locals living in snow-covered tents due to financial repercussions of pandemic - 3 hours ago
-
USA: Macy’s holds Thanksgiving Day parade without spectators on the streets - 3 hours ago
-
India: At least three killed as Cyclone Nirav floods streets in Chennai - 3 hours ago
-
Italian chef pays tribute to Maradona with pizza recreating football legend’s face - 3 hours ago
-
From Naples to Buenos Aires, urban art immortalises football icon Maradona *ARCHIVE* - 3 hours ago
India: At least three killed as Cyclone Nirav floods streets in Chennai
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
At least three people were killed after heavy rains flooded the streets and knocked down trees in Chennai as Cyclone Nirav made landfall in the state of Tamil Nadu.
Footage filmed on Friday shows rescue workers using heavy machinery to remove uprooted trees as residents walk through flooded roads.
The tropical storm forced the state authorities to declare a public holiday and close the Chennai airport and metro services.
*SOUNDBITES*
SOT, Vimal, Chennai Resident (Tamil): “Only in the evening the water levels increased above the hip level. Immediately, ground floor residents moved to a safer location outside of this area to their friends and relatives’ houses. But still many children and women are stranded in the houses. I can’t describe it. We are helpless.”
SOT, Mahendra Kumar, Chennai Resident (Tamil): “This area is flooded, so the waters entered from all sides and flooded the streets. We are having a lot of problems. We are in the middle surrounded by colonies, so there is no way the water could drain. We are having small children at home, drainage water entering our homes, no clean water and food at home, so we have ordered food from outside and going home.”
Video ID: 20201127-019
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly