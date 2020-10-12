-
India gang rape of Dalit woman calls caste system into question | DW News
A savage gang rape and murder in the Uttar Pradesh district of Hathras has sparked widespread protests throughout India – and raised questions over the ongoing power of the caste system. The victim belonged to the Dalit community – the lowest caste – still called ‘untouchable’ by some in India. Four men from an upper caste are under arrest. Police have been sharply criticized over their handling of the case.
