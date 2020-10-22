India: “Red light on, engine off” campaign seeks to improve air quality in Delhi

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Over a hundred of Delhi’s major crossroads became the frontlines of a brand-new “Red light on, engine off” campaign, aimed at reducing the emissions in the Indian capital and improving the air quality, footage from Wednesday shows.

The city’s Civil Defence officers, with the help of 2,500 “environmental marshall” volunteers, patrolled the traffic lights, suggesting drivers to switch off the engines of their vehicles while waiting for the green light.

The activists can be seen approaching the vehicles, with the banners, and speaking in person to the drivers, offering a rose to all those who agreed to participate in the awareness campaign.

The government reportedly estimates that approximately 15 to 20 per cent of emissions from vehicles would be reduced if the population supports the campaign.

