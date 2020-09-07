-
Saudi court sentences eight to prison but commutes death sentences in killing of Jamal Khashoggi - 36 mins ago
-
Businesses fret, pound drops on no-deal Brexit fears - about 1 hour ago
-
UK-EU tensions mount ahead of fresh Brexit talks - about 1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia overturns death sentences in Jamal Khashoggi killing - about 1 hour ago
-
Indian govt under pressure as population’s expectation rises to do more to tackle health crisis - 2 hours ago
-
‘We’ll find a solution’: EU’s Michel confident over COVID fund dispute - 2 hours ago
-
Serbian president Vucic asked about moving embassy in Israel to Jerusalem - 2 hours ago
-
Russian opposition leader Navalny out of medically induced coma, says German hospital - 2 hours ago
-
Colombia: Guardians of the spectacled bear | Global Ideas - 2 hours ago
-
How much longer can the Belarusian president hold on? | Inside Story - 2 hours ago
Indian govt under pressure as population’s expectation rises to do more to tackle health crisis
The France 24 Debate panel discusses at which level the Indian government and private entities are going to be brought in to deal with the Covid-19 crisis as the population expects Modi’s government to do more. Yet those policies will be directed at middle class, not at the vast majority of the population says France 24’s Leela Jacinto.
