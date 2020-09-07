Share
0 0 0 0

Indian govt under pressure as population’s expectation rises to do more to tackle health crisis

2 hours ago

The France 24 Debate panel discusses at which level the Indian government and private entities are going to be brought in to deal with the Covid-19 crisis as the population expects Modi’s government to do more. Yet those policies will be directed at middle class, not at the vast majority of the population says France 24’s Leela Jacinto.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

Leave a Comment