Indian man breaks world record for number of Rubik’s cubes solved underwater

Indian world-record collector Illayaram Sekar has broken the Guinness World Record for the number of Rubik’s cubes solved while fully immersed underwater and holding one’s breath, as seen in Chennai, on Monday.

Sitting in a glass tank full of water, the 25-year-old solved six cubes, while holding his breath for two minutes and 17 seconds, breaking the previous record of five cubes set by American speed cubing champion Anthony Brooks.

”The most difficult challenge for me personally was even until now, that I don’t how to swim,” Sekar said. ”So for the last two years, I have come here and practised every day. When I started, I could hold my breath only for 10 to 15 seconds on the first day. I remember one and a half years or two years before when I tried Rubik’s cubes, I was unable to complete even one cube, and I completed only half of it. Every day it’s improved.”

