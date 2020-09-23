Indian Sikhs absent from commemorations in Pakistan

Followers of the Sikh religion have marked the death anniversary of their founder in Pakistan.

It is the first year of commemorations since a visa-free travel corridor was opened between India and Pakistan to allow pilgrims to reach the holy site of Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. But Indian Sikhs were not there.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.

