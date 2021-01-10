-
“It’s a disaster for seasonal workers.” Covid keeps French ski resorts closed - 32 mins ago
-
Indian state of Assam bans Islamic schools - 38 mins ago
-
Covid-19: Rapid tests for asymptomatic people to be rolled out 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 39 mins ago
-
After unrest, Kyrgyzstan heads to presidential vote - 51 mins ago
-
Deadly snowstorms cause chaos across Spain - 2 hours ago
-
France extends 6pm curfew to Marseille as 21 test positive for new variant - 2 hours ago
-
After unrest, Kyrgyzstan heads to presidential vote - 2 hours ago
-
Body parts, debris found at Siriwajaya Air plane crash site - 3 hours ago
-
Indonesian passenger plane crashes with 62 aboard in waters near Jakarta - 4 hours ago
-
First migrants moved to new tents at Bosnia camp struck by fire, blizzard - 13 hours ago
Indian state of Assam bans Islamic schools
In India’s northeastern state of Assam, a new bill has been passed to convert government-funded Islamic schools into regular schools.
The governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) says it is a way to make education secular, while critics say it targets Muslims.
Al Jazeera’s Leah Harding reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#India #Assam #MadrasaBan