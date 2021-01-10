Indian state of Assam bans Islamic schools

In India’s northeastern state of Assam, a new bill has been passed to convert government-funded Islamic schools into regular schools.

The governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) says it is a way to make education secular, while critics say it targets Muslims.

Al Jazeera’s Leah Harding reports.

