Indian tech-enthusiast comes up with “anti-infiltration” boots for army use

Inventor Shyam Chaurasia created a device which, as he says, may help Indian soldiers in their service, as filmed in Varanasi on Saturday.

It consists of a number of detectors and a firearm attached to rubber boots.

“Soldiers on duty can monitor the movements and assess the situation whether it’s the enemy movement or animal activity and take appropriate actions. It’s very safe to operate from the location of the soldiers and they can defend themselves from the enemies. The second option is the firing option, if there weren’t enough bullets with the soldiers, the soldiers can store 5 to 6 bullets in the shoes and boots and can operate the device remotely from the watch attached to the device,” said Chaurasia.

The inventor lamented the lack of attention from the authorities but said he hoped one day his device will be used to protect the Indian army personnel.

