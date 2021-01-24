-
US television host Larry King dies aged 87 - 9 mins ago
-
Covid-19: Vaccinated people may spread virus, Van-Tam 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
Indian tech-enthusiast comes up with “anti-infiltration” boots for army use - 3 hours ago
-
Tunisia: Protests continue in Tunis as govt bans rallies - 3 hours ago
-
Russia: Police detain supporters of Navalny at Moscow rally - 3 hours ago
-
Germany: Berlin clinic under quarantine after 20 test positive for UK COVID variant - 3 hours ago
-
Brazil begins roll-out of 2 million COVID vaccines amid protests - 3 hours ago
-
USA: Protesters call for Navalny’s release outside NY Russian Consulate - 3 hours ago
-
China starts to recover miners trapped for 14 days after underground explosion - 4 hours ago
-
Tunisia: Protests continue against police brutality, corruption - 4 hours ago
Indian tech-enthusiast comes up with “anti-infiltration” boots for army use
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Inventor Shyam Chaurasia created a device which, as he says, may help Indian soldiers in their service, as filmed in Varanasi on Saturday.
It consists of a number of detectors and a firearm attached to rubber boots.
“Soldiers on duty can monitor the movements and assess the situation whether it’s the enemy movement or animal activity and take appropriate actions. It’s very safe to operate from the location of the soldiers and they can defend themselves from the enemies. The second option is the firing option, if there weren’t enough bullets with the soldiers, the soldiers can store 5 to 6 bullets in the shoes and boots and can operate the device remotely from the watch attached to the device,” said Chaurasia.
The inventor lamented the lack of attention from the authorities but said he hoped one day his device will be used to protect the Indian army personnel.
#India #inventor
Video ID: 20210124-004
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210124-004
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly