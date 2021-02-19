India’s agricultural reforms: Why farmers are so angry

In India, thousands of farmers have been camping out on New Delhi’s borders for almost three months in what’s been called the world’s largest protest. The government says its new farming laws are essential to modernise the country’s agriculture sector. But farmers, both young and old, say they won’t bring their protests to an end until the legislation is repealed. They believe the new laws will end up hurting small farmers, who form 80 percent of the sector. Our correspondents Diya Gupta and Thomas Denis report from New Delhi.

