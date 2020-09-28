-
Iraqi Kurdistan: Kurdish locals divided over Turkey’s anti-PKK air strikes - 5 hours ago
Trump’s tax returns: A game changer for the presidential election? | DW News - 5 hours ago
Netherlands: Suspect denies involvement in downing flight MH17 as trial resumes - 6 hours ago
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia accuses Turkey of military support for Azerbaijan - 6 hours ago
Greece: 700 refugees queue for ferry to mainland amid EU relocation programme - 6 hours ago
IN THE PRESS - 6 hours ago
LIVE: Flight MH17 trial continues at the Schiphol Judicial Complex - 6 hours ago
Nagorny-Karabakh conflict: Dozens killed as Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting enters second day - 6 hours ago
India’s confirmed coronavirus tally reaches 6 million cases - 6 hours ago
Is Trump good at tax, or bad at business? - 6 hours ago
India’s confirmed coronavirus tally reaches 6 million cases
#India’s confirmed #coronavirus tally reached 6 million on Monday, keeping the country second to the United States in number of reported cases. The Health Ministry reported 82,170 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, driving the overall total to 6,074,703. At least 1,039 deaths were recorded in the same period, taking total fatalities up to 95,542.
