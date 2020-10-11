-
Is Trump putting his supporters at risk for COVID? | DW News - 10 hours ago
-
India’s Covid-19 cases top 7 million as experts warn of fatigue over health measures - 10 hours ago
-
Armenia, Azerbaijan continue to levy charges of civilian strikes after Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire - 10 hours ago
-
Mexican masked wrestlers grow marigold to survive COVID hardship - 11 hours ago
-
USA: Protesters gather to on Golden Gate Bridge in support of Armenia - 11 hours ago
-
Let’s address the “Elephant in the Zoom” in fundraising fun for video calls - 11 hours ago
-
Argentina: Hundreds march to Turkish and Azerbaijani embassies to demand peace - 11 hours ago
-
Azerbaijan: 2nd largest city Ganja shelled despite Nagorno-Karabakh truce - 11 hours ago
-
Armenia, Azerbaijan continue to levy charges of civilian strikes after Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire - 11 hours ago
-
USA: Hundreds march in pro-Armenia rally in NYC as ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh begins - 11 hours ago
India’s Covid-19 cases top 7 million as experts warn of fatigue over health measures
India’s confirmed coronavirus toll crossed 7 million on Sunday with a number of new cases dipping in recent weeks, even as health experts warn of mask and distancing fatigue setting in.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en