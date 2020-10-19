Indigenous Colombians protest to demand end to drug violence

Protesters have marched for peace in Colombia.

Thousands of Indigenous people and their supporters rallied against the government because of continuing attacks on their communities, despite striking a peace deal with rebels four years ago.

They also say they are suffering injustice because they have not been consulted about major development projects on their land.

Al Jazeera’s Barbara Angopa reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Colombia #Bogota #MingaIndigena