Indonesia: Debris, human remains recovered from suspected crash site of Sriwijaya Air
Indonesian officials said that they have retrieved human remains and debris from the crash site of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet.
Footage shows what is believed to be plane parts and bags containing human remains at Port of Tanjung Priok in Jakarta on Sunday.
Search and rescue operations started after the plane went missing, targeting the area between the islands of Laku and Lancang, located north of Jakarta coast.
Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 flight disappeared shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on Saturday. The plane was travelling from Jakarta to Pontianak.
The plane reportedly started losing altitude soon after departure, descending 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) in less than a minute amid heavy rain. Sixty-two people including 56 passengers and six crew members were reportedly on board.
