-
Sao Paulo, Rio up for grabs as Brazilians vote in local election run-offs - 5 hours ago
-
Guatemala: Protesters burn bus at massive anti-government demo - 6 hours ago
-
Afghanistan: At least 30 killed by car bomb explosion in Ghazni – reports - 6 hours ago
-
Iran: Mourners gather for funeral of slain nuclear scientist - 6 hours ago
-
USA: Tensions run high as duelling protests march through Raleigh - 6 hours ago
-
Indonesia: Lewotolo volcano erupts spewing ash into sky - 6 hours ago
-
France: Police use water cannon, protesters respond with fireworks as Paris demo turns violent - 6 hours ago
-
Anton and Rio Ferdinand on the John Terry fallout – BBC - 6 hours ago
-
France: Chaos hits Paris as protesters clash with police at anti-security bill demo - 6 hours ago
-
Unlikely Lines From A Blockbuster Movie | Mock The Week – BBC - 6 hours ago
Indonesia: Lewotolo volcano erupts spewing ash into sky
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: MAGMA Indonesia / CVGHM – Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation
Lewotolo volcano was seen erupting, spewing dark ash into the sky, Lembata island, Sunday. Eruptions continued after the first one in eight years was registered on Thursday.
All activities in a radius of two kilometres from the eruption have been prohibited, according to the information posted on an official Twitter page of MAGMA (Multiplatform Application for Geohazard Mitigation and Assessment) Indonesia.
Video ID: 20201129-009
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201129-009
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly