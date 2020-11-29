Indonesia: Lewotolo volcano erupts spewing ash into sky

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: MAGMA Indonesia / CVGHM – Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation

Lewotolo volcano was seen erupting, spewing dark ash into the sky, Lembata island, Sunday. Eruptions continued after the first one in eight years was registered on Thursday.

All activities in a radius of two kilometres from the eruption have been prohibited, according to the information posted on an official Twitter page of MAGMA (Multiplatform Application for Geohazard Mitigation and Assessment) Indonesia.

