Indonesia: Mount Sinabung spews out five-kilometre column of ash in North Sumatra
Mandatory Credit: Kiki Camelia Tarigan
Mount Sinabung was seen spewing a column of ash in North Sumatra, Tuesday.
Footage filmed from the nearby village of Naman Teran shows clouds of smoke covering the area.
All activities were requested to be suspended within a three-kilometre radius of the eruption.
