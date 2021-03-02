Indonesia: Mount Sinabung spews out five-kilometre column of ash in North Sumatra

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: Kiki Camelia Tarigan

Mount Sinabung was seen spewing a column of ash in North Sumatra, Tuesday.

Footage filmed from the nearby village of Naman Teran shows clouds of smoke covering the area.

All activities were requested to be suspended within a three-kilometre radius of the eruption.

#Indonesia #NorthSumatra #MountSinabung

Video ID: 20210302-016

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210302-016

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly