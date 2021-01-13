-
US-Iran tensions: Pompeo alleges Iran new ‘home base’ of Al-Qaeda - 2 mins ago
-
Trump impeachment: Several Republican lawmakers begin to turn on President - 3 mins ago
-
Tai Chi enters UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list - 4 mins ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic in Portugal: New lockdown looming amid record deaths - 5 mins ago
-
Lab-grown meat: The future of food? - 18 mins ago
-
YouTube suspends uploads to Donald Trump’s channel over violence fears - 54 mins ago
-
Republicans, business partners cut ties to Trump | DW News - about 1 hour ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic: Ireland records highest transmission rate in the world - about 1 hour ago
-
Virus-hit Italy faces political crisis over EU recovery plan - about 1 hour ago
-
Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege - about 1 hour ago
Indonesia: President Widodo gets first jab in country to launch mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: Presidential Palace
Indonesian President Joko Widodo officially kicked off a mass vaccination campaign by being the first in the country to receive the first shot of the Chinese-made Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVa jab, on Wednesday.
The vaccination took place in the Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta and was broadcasted live on Indonesian national television.
It is estimated that around 1,5 million health workers will get vaccinated, starting this week. More than 560,000 people are expected to receive their jab in January, while the other 900,000 will be administered the vaccine in February.
Some 17.4 public officers from high-risk categories will follow.
Indonesia is the worst-hit country in south-east Asia, with 846,765 coronavirus cases and 24,645 related death, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.
#Covid19vaccination #Indonesia
Video ID: 20210113-006
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210113-006
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly