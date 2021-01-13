Indonesia: President Widodo gets first jab in country to launch mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: Presidential Palace

Indonesian President Joko Widodo officially kicked off a mass vaccination campaign by being the first in the country to receive the first shot of the Chinese-made Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVa jab, on Wednesday.

The vaccination took place in the Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta and was broadcasted live on Indonesian national television.

It is estimated that around 1,5 million health workers will get vaccinated, starting this week. More than 560,000 people are expected to receive their jab in January, while the other 900,000 will be administered the vaccine in February.

Some 17.4 public officers from high-risk categories will follow.

Indonesia is the worst-hit country in south-east Asia, with 846,765 coronavirus cases and 24,645 related death, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.

