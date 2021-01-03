Indonesia salt farmers hope to modernise as imports boom

Indonesia has one of the world’s longest coastlines, yet its salt farming industry fails to meet the needs of the domestic market.

Millions of tonnes of salt are imported each year, threatening the livelihoods of salt farmers.

But the government hopes investing in technology will save jobs.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Indramayu on the island of Java.

