-
Climate activist Greta Thunberg turns 18 | DW News - 7 hours ago
-
Argentina: Fans flood Buenos Aires ahead of River vs Boca clash - 9 hours ago
-
LIVE: Rally in Baghdad on anniversary of Soleimani and Al Muhandi’s deaths - 9 hours ago
-
Israel aims to vaccinate 2 million people by end of January - 9 hours ago
-
UK: Area near London”s Shard cordoned off following reports of threat - 9 hours ago
-
China’s Mars probe Tianwen-1 expected to enter the red planet’s orbit next month - 9 hours ago
-
How has the coronavirus pandemic changed the lives of young people? | DW News - 9 hours ago
-
Germany: Firefighters deployed after fire erupts at Berlin metro station - 10 hours ago
-
Rewilding Ibera: Efforts made to save Argentina’s wetlands - 11 hours ago
-
Indonesia salt farmers hope to modernise as imports boom - 11 hours ago
Indonesia salt farmers hope to modernise as imports boom
Indonesia has one of the world’s longest coastlines, yet its salt farming industry fails to meet the needs of the domestic market.
Millions of tonnes of salt are imported each year, threatening the livelihoods of salt farmers.
But the government hopes investing in technology will save jobs.
Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Indramayu on the island of Java.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Indonesia #IndonesiaSaltFarming #AlJazeeraEnglish