Indonesia: Search and rescue efforts underway at suspected Sriwijaya Air crash site
Mandatory credit: BASARNAS
Search and rescue operations were underway in an area between islands of Laki and Lancang north of Jakarta coast, where it is believed the Indonesian Sriwijaya Air had crashed shortly after its departure from the Indonesian capital.
Employees of National Search And Rescue Agency of the Republic of Indonesia (BASARNAS) scaled the area using boats late on Saturday. At one point a bag purportedly containing wreckage or remains is visible.
According to the latest updates on Sunday, human remains and plane parts have now been pulled out of the water at the suspected crash site.
Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 flight disappeared shortly after takeoff from Jakarta on Saturday. The plane was travelling from Jakarta to Pontianak.
The plane reportedly started losing altitude soon after departure, descending 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) in less than a minute amid heavy rain. Sixty-two people including 56 passengers and six crew members were reportedly on board.
