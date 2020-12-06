Indonesia: Thousands affected after torrential rains lead to deadly floods in Medan

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of Medan residents were evacuated on Saturday after being trapped in their houses due to severe flooding caused by heavy rain in North Sumatra in Indonesia.

Emergency teams were on-site late Friday night, rescuing people on inflatable boats and taking them to shelters with rescue operations continuing into early Saturday morning. Heavily-damaged vehicles and houses could be seen in the aftermath of flooding on Saturday.

According to Medan Regional Disaster Management Agency, heavy rains have caused four rivers to overflow since Thursday night, submerging nearby houses and roads. It is estimated that around 6,000 people have been affected by the flood. As of Saturday afternoon, five people have lost their lives and another two are missing.

