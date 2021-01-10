-
Deadly snowstorms cause chaos across Spain - 33 mins ago
-
After unrest, Kyrgyzstan heads to presidential vote - about 1 hour ago
-
Body parts, debris found at Siriwajaya Air plane crash site - 2 hours ago
-
Indonesian passenger plane crashes with 62 aboard in waters near Jakarta - 3 hours ago
-
First migrants moved to new tents at Bosnia camp struck by fire, blizzard - 12 hours ago
-
Indonesia: Search and rescue op to begin at suspected Sriwijaya Air crash site – govt official - 12 hours ago
-
Italy: “I”m even proud of what I did” – Salvini on postponed migrant kidnapping case - 12 hours ago
-
Italy: Sputnik V packaging machinery made by Siena factory - 13 hours ago
-
Spain: Madrid residents turn to sleds and skis as storm buries streets in snow - 13 hours ago
-
Jordan: Mass at Jesus”s baptism site held without pilgrims amid COVID concerns - 13 hours ago
Indonesian passenger plane crashes with 62 aboard in waters near Jakarta
Divers pulled body parts, wreckage and clothing from waters off Indonesia’s capital Jakarta on Sunday, as the military located a signal it hoped would lead to the wreckage of a jet that crashed with 62 people on board.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en