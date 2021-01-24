Indonesians seek return of artefacts stolen by Dutch

For more than 300 years, the Netherlands colonised what is now modern-day Indonesia and took thousands of cultural and religious artefacts.

After years of negotiation, the Dutch government returned some items last year.

Indonesian historians want more to be returned – but say it is a long and complicated process.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Jakarta.

