Indonesians seek return of artefacts stolen by Dutch

8 hours ago

For more than 300 years, the Netherlands colonised what is now modern-day Indonesia and took thousands of cultural and religious artefacts.
After years of negotiation, the Dutch government returned some items last year.
Indonesian historians want more to be returned – but say it is a long and complicated process.
Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Jakarta.

