Iran: Human testing of COVID vaccine to begin after animal trials
Iran is set to begin human trials of its own coronavirus vaccine.
A pharmaceutical company has been registering volunteers, following successful tests on animals.
Tehran has struggled to get its hands on other vaccines because of US sanctions on it.
Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari reports from the capital, Tehran.
