Iran: Khamenei talks US Capitol storming, says no to ‘American and British vaccines’

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Iranian Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei delivered a televised speech on the occasion of the anniversary of the demonstrations of the people of Qom against the Pahlavi dynasty on January 9, 1978.

Khamenei who was speaking in Tehran on Friday slammed the US for its policies in the aftermath of the storming of Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. The Iranian Supreme Leader also said Iran would not be importing COVID-19 vaccines produced by the UK or the US.

—

SOT, Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian Supreme Leader (Farsi): “You see the situation in America today. You see the condition of the great idol today. This is their democracy, this is their electoral disgrace, this is their human rights, these are the human rights that kill a black man in the street every few hours or at least every few days without any reason, without any crime, and the murderer will not be prosecuted. These are their values, which are always called American values, American values. Today, these values have become ridiculous all over the world. Even their friends make fun of them. This is their paralysed economy. The US economy is literally paralysed.”

SOT, Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian Supreme Leader (Farsi): “Some people think that if we interact with the United States and if we reconcile and become friends, the situation in the country would be heaven. No, look before the revolution and see what it was like. Look at the countries that are friends with the United States and see how their situation is. That is how their economic situation, the scientific situation is. In our own region. I do not name. You know yourself.”

SOT, Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian Supreme Leader (Farsi): “What was done in Washington at this time, especially the day before yesterday, when people went in the [US] Congress, members of Congress escaped from secret corridors and were taken away. They wanted to do this in Iran, they wanted to create chaos here, to start a civil war. God Almighty did not let them succeed. Now in 2010, they wanted to do it here. The year 2021 God Almighty brought it upon them.”

SOT, Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian Supreme Leader (Farsi): “American and British vaccines imports are not allowed in the country. I told this to the officials and I now say it publicly. If the Americans could have produced the vaccine, this coronavirus scandal would not have happened in their own country.”

SOT, Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian Supreme Leader (Farsi): “We do not insist, we are not in a hurry for the US to return to JCPOA, no. Our issue is not whether the United States will return to JCPOA or not. What is our rational demand and our rational demand is the lifting of sanctions. Sanctions must be lifted. This is the usurped right of the Iranian nation. They have a duty, the United States and Europe, which is dependent on the United States and is following the United States, have a duty to fulfill this right of the Iranian nation.”

SOT, Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian Supreme Leader (Farsi): “They are looking for instability in the region. Then an American idiot says that Iran is causing instability in the region. No, we bring stability. We stood against the destabilisation of the United States.”

SOT, Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian Supreme Leader (Farsi): “When the Islamic Republic missile could strike the American aggressor bird in the Iranian airspace, when the Iranian missiles can hit the Ain al-Assad base in that way, then the enemy in its own calculations, about its own military decisions would count on the country’s [Iran’s] power, the ability of the country [Iran]. We should not leave the country defenceless.”

#Iran #Tehran #Khamenei #USCapitolStorming #COVID19 #vaccines

Video ID: 20210108-020

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210108-020

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly