Iran may ban ‘luxury product’ imports
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that the government should act to stop the imports of unnecessary luxury products.
But as Iranians suffer from US sanctions, the government is looking for ways to cut costs.
Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig reports from Tehran, Iran, on the outlook for these “luxury product” imports.
