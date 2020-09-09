Iran may ban ‘luxury product’ imports

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that the government should act to stop the imports of unnecessary luxury products.

But as Iranians suffer from US sanctions, the government is looking for ways to cut costs.

Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig reports from Tehran, Iran, on the outlook for these “luxury product” imports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Iran #Apple #iPhone