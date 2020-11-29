Iran: Mourners gather for funeral of slain nuclear scientist

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Family and those close to Mohsen Fakhrizadeh gathered in Mashhad, on Saturday, for the funeral of the assassinated Iranian nuclear scientist.

Fakhrizadeh’s coffin was taken from a plane into the Imam Reza shrine.

Fakhrizadeh’s son, present at the funeral called the assassination a ‘very cowardly act.’

It is still unknown who carried out the attack on Fakhrizadeh, who was accompanied by multiple bodyguards at the time. He was wounded initially, before dying later in hospital.

The attack comes at a time of uncertainty in the Middle East, with the outcome of the United States presidential election expected to have wide-reaching effects on US policy in the region.

SOT, Fakhrizadeh’s son (Farsi): “It is the duty of all of us to continue on this path, those who continue must continue. Those who are on the road should take care, those who are responsible now should take care of this responsibility.”

SOT, Amir Mokfi, Army Support Commander in the Northeast (Farsi): “They think that by assassinating our nuclear scientists and personalities, they can divert our country from its goal. But they can never do so and the weapons of these martyrs will never remain on the ground.”

SOT, Fakhrizadeh’s son (Farsi): “It was a very cowardly act. They will be stronger. Their path will be stronger.”

