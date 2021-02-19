Iran nuclear deal: US ready for talks brokered by EU

The #UnitedStates on Thursday said it was ready to talk to #Iran about both nations returning to a 2015 agreement that aimed to prevent Tehran from acquiring #nuclear weapons, seeking to revive a deal that Washington itself abandoned nearly three years ago. FRANCE 24’s Chief Foreign Editor Rob Parsons tells us more.

