Iran: President Rouhani holds talks with Swiss FM Cassis in Tehran

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday, as the diplomat was on a visit to Tehran to attend events marking 100th anniversary of relations between two countries.

Cassis was greeted by Rouhani from a safe distance, with all the attendees of the meeting, including Iran’s top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif among others, wearing a face mask to comply with COVID safety protocols.

The delegations discussed bilateral issues as well as the international aspects including the nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and the intentions of the US administration to reimpose sanctions lifted in accordance with the agreement.

Earlier on Sunday, Cassis held a meeting with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and attended the celebrations marking a centenary of diplomatic relations between Tehran and Bern.

