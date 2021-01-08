Iran: Revolutionary Guards unveil underground missile base on the Persian Gulf

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps has unveiled an underground missile base in an undisclosed location in the Hormozgan province on the Persian Gulf, footage released by state media showed on Friday.

—

SOT, Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Chief Commander (Farsi): “What you see today in this complex is one of several strategic missile storage facilities of the IRGC Navy. Behind us, you see a column of these missiles and launchers. The columns go on for kilometres and there are many of these complexes in the IRCG’s naval force.”

SOT, Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Chief Commander (Farsi): “The IRGC navy has achieved sufficiency and maturity in power. Today, its missiles have a range of hundreds of kilometres. Their accuracy has been perfected. They have a highly destructive power. They have the power to pass through the enemy’s electronic warfare equipment, and countless talented and young forces keep these systems ready, so that if there is a will in the demons in arrogance and our enemies, they would suffocate it.”

SOT, Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Chief Commander (Farsi): “Technological advances in both the quantity of our equipment and in the growth of the quality of these systems are very, very acceptable and take a very principled path. Target detection information systems, target detection radar systems, search systems, as well as interceptor and connected radar systems and missile systems, have made great progress, and now our missiles are among the most advanced missiles in the field of shore-to-sea, surface-to-sea, and sea-to-sea combats in the world.”

SOT, Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Chief Commander (Farsi): “Our logic to defend the territorial integrity and independence of the country and to defend the achievements of the Islamic Revolution is to get strong.”

#Iran #RevolutionaryGuards #UndergroundMissileBase #PersianGulf

Video ID: 20210108-024

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210108-024

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly