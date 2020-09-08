-
Iran: Tehran blasts US for “economic terrorism”
Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, blasted the United States for “economic terrorism” and commented on Russia’s offer to mediate diplomatic issues between the US and Iran during a press conference held in Tehran on Monday.
“The US is maintaining its bullying. The US is continuing its economic terrorism on the Iranian people. They have no shame in announcing it publicly. They have no shame in saying they are going after the starvation of this nation. It is therefore natural that until this changes the Iranian policy won’t change either,” he said.
Khatibzadeh ruled out the possibility of negotiations with the US after the foreign minister of Russia expressed readiness to help Tehran and Washington hold talks.
“We don’t have any doubt in our Russian friends and partners, but the thing that we doubt is the will and actions of the US. We judge countries based on their behaviour more than anything else,” he said.
