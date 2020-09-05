-
USA: Serbia’s Vucic goes viral as he appears surprised at agreement to move embassy to Jerusalem - 26 mins ago
-
LIVE: Protests continue in front of Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem - about 1 hour ago
-
Italy: Anti-coronavirus protesters share conspiracy theories at Rome landmark - 2 hours ago
-
Germany: Spahn warns of holiday COVID-19 risks, urges citizens to stay in Germany - 3 hours ago
-
Thailand: Students demand school reform in Bangkok protest - 3 hours ago
-
Thousands of women protest in Belarus demanding Lukashenko’s resignation - 4 hours ago
-
Denmark: Climate change activists form human chain around Copenhagen lakes - 5 hours ago
-
USA: Police use pepper bombs as protesters rally over Daniel Prude death in Rochester - 5 hours ago
-
UK: Anti-immigration protesters and counter protesters rally in Dover - 5 hours ago
-
Facebook blocks Frenchman’s bid to livestream his own death - 5 hours ago
Iran: Tehran students start new school year amid anti-COVID measures
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Students in Tehran started a new school year on Saturday, following a near 6-month halt of classes in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Students observed health and safety protocols as they arrived at Nojavanan high school in the Iranian capital, where the Minister of Education Mohsen Haji-Mirzaei was present as the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced the start of a new school year via video link. Caregivers from the Education and Training Organisation of Tehran were also seen briefing the students on safety measures once the ceremony was over.
One of the teachers, Fataneh Sadat Hossein Pour, commented on the return to classes stating: “All of the families are demanding teaching to be done virtually, compared to physical attendance in schools. Of course, the quality of face-to-face [teaching] is way better than the virtual one.”
Amirhossein Azadi, a student at the school, expressed the bright side of finally returning to school despite needing to wake up early by saying: “the harder issue is to study online. So, coming [back] to school feels very good, and we are not inactive in our houses anymore. [Being at] school is very good in our opinion, being together with the guys [classmates] makes studying easier and better since we inspire each other.
Iran, which is one of the hardest-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic in the Middle East, has recorded over 384,600 cases, and over 22,150 related deaths so far, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Video ID: 20200905-031
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200905-031
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly