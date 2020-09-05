Iran: Tehran students start new school year amid anti-COVID measures

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Students in Tehran started a new school year on Saturday, following a near 6-month halt of classes in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students observed health and safety protocols as they arrived at Nojavanan high school in the Iranian capital, where the Minister of Education Mohsen Haji-Mirzaei was present as the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced the start of a new school year via video link. Caregivers from the Education and Training Organisation of Tehran were also seen briefing the students on safety measures once the ceremony was over.

One of the teachers, Fataneh Sadat Hossein Pour, commented on the return to classes stating: “All of the families are demanding teaching to be done virtually, compared to physical attendance in schools. Of course, the quality of face-to-face [teaching] is way better than the virtual one.”

Amirhossein Azadi, a student at the school, expressed the bright side of finally returning to school despite needing to wake up early by saying: “the harder issue is to study online. So, coming [back] to school feels very good, and we are not inactive in our houses anymore. [Being at] school is very good in our opinion, being together with the guys [classmates] makes studying easier and better since we inspire each other.

Iran, which is one of the hardest-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic in the Middle East, has recorded over 384,600 cases, and over 22,150 related deaths so far, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

