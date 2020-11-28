-
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives in London for face-to-face trade talks - 23 mins ago
-
201128_NWSU_14040859_14040948_95000_091602_en - 60 mins ago
-
Iran vows to avenge killing of nuclear scientist, points finger at Israel - 2 hours ago
-
Covid: Hospitals could be overwhelmed without new tiers, says Gove 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
Iran vows to avenge killing of nuclear scientist, points finger at Israel - 2 hours ago
-
As China tightens its grip on Hong Kong, could Taiwan be next? | Counting the Cost - 3 hours ago
-
James Swan: Has the UN failed Somalia? | Talk to Al Jazeera - 5 hours ago
-
Talking culture: Dior stands by Depp and hope for music festivals - 10 hours ago
-
Sins of the fathers: Ireland’s sex abuse survivors - 10 hours ago
-
“Macron’s clearly tilted to the right.” Outrage over police brutality, new security law - 10 hours ago
Iran vows to avenge killing of nuclear scientist, points finger at Israel
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday accused arch-foe Israel of acting as a “mercenary” for the US, blaming it for the assassination of prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en