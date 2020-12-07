-
France’s Jura Mountains, a paradise for cross-country skiers - 8 hours ago
-
Norwegian singer-songwriter Ane Brun releases powerful and moving back-to-back albums - 8 hours ago
-
Nord Stream 2 construction resumes despite new US sanctions | DW News - 8 hours ago
-
‘The siesta vote’: Quick naps in a post-Covid 19 era - 8 hours ago
-
Fears of no-deal Brexit hit sterling - 8 hours ago
-
LIVE: Paris court to rule in trial of Russian cybercrime suspect Vinnik - 9 hours ago
-
Macron says French arms sales to Egypt will not be conditional on human rights - 9 hours ago
-
Paris a battleground as security bill protests turn chaotic - 9 hours ago
-
Why are Israel and Arab states getting friendly? | Start Here - 9 hours ago
-
Iran: Zarif meets new Syrian Foreign Minister Mekdad in Tehran - 10 hours ago
Iran: Zarif meets new Syrian Foreign Minister Mekdad in Tehran
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Syria’s new Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad was welcomed by his Iranian counterpart Mohammed Javad Zarif and other officials in Tehran on Monday.
It’s Mekdad’s first foreign trip since he was appointed on November 22 after his long-time predecessor Walid Al-Muallem passed away.
At the meeting on Monday, the two ministers were expected to discuss major regional and international security issues.
#Mekdad #Iran #Tehran
Video ID: 20201207-011
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201207-011
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly