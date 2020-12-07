Iran: Zarif meets new Syrian Foreign Minister Mekdad in Tehran

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Syria’s new Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad was welcomed by his Iranian counterpart Mohammed Javad Zarif and other officials in Tehran on Monday.

It’s Mekdad’s first foreign trip since he was appointed on November 22 after his long-time predecessor Walid Al-Muallem passed away.

At the meeting on Monday, the two ministers were expected to discuss major regional and international security issues.

