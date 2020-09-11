Iranians head to polls in delayed runoff parliamentary vote

Polls have opened in Iran for the second round of parliamentary elections that were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first round held in February saw the lowest voter turnout in the 40-year history of the Islamic republic and resulted in its most conservative parliament.

Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig reports from Tehran.

