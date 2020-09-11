-
Israel enters second coronavirus lockdown amid surging infections | Coronavirus Update - 9 hours ago
-
Argentina: Fire brigade operates car wash to make ends meet during pandemic - 10 hours ago
-
Deadly wildfires sweep across US west coast | DW News - 10 hours ago
-
Rio Tinto executives resign over destruction of ancient Aborginal site - 10 hours ago
-
Despite pandemic, Italian island of Lampedusa faces influx of migrants - 10 hours ago
-
USA: Orange sky tints San Leandro as California wildfires rage on - 10 hours ago
-
China bans media coverage of Disney’s Mulan release - 10 hours ago
-
Iranians head to polls in delayed runoff parliamentary vote - 10 hours ago
-
Police killing sparks riots across Colombia that leave seven dead - 10 hours ago
-
Covid-19: Who needs a test and which one? - 10 hours ago
Iranians head to polls in delayed runoff parliamentary vote
Polls have opened in Iran for the second round of parliamentary elections that were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The first round held in February saw the lowest voter turnout in the 40-year history of the Islamic republic and resulted in its most conservative parliament.
Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig reports from Tehran.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Iran #election