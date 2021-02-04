Iraq – 2018 ‘IS’ group attack: Ceremony held in Baghdad in honour of Yazidi victims

#Iraq on Thursday held an official funeral ceremony for a group of 104 #Yazidis kidnapped and slaughtered by #ISIS in 2014, whose remains were exhumed from mass graves and identified through DNA tests. The #ceremony took place at the Martyr’s Monument in Baghdad. FRANCE 24’s Jack Hewson tells us more.

