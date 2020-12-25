Iraq: Believers flock to Christmas mass in Qaraqosh monastery

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Believers attended a Christmas mass at the Monastery of Mar Behnam and Marth Sarah in Qaraqosh, Northern Iraq, on Thursday.

The service brought together representatives of the Christian minority from across the region.

The celebrations come as the Iraqi parliament approved a bill declaring Christmas a national holiday.

—

SOT, Soha Ishaq, Believer (Arabic): “Holidays means joy and happiness for the whole world, God willing, we wish for these days, God willing, for the birth to bring joy and happiness for all people, and security and peace prevail over our country and the world at large.” *LOOSE TRANSLATION*

SOT, Salah Abdel Ahad, Believer (Arabic): “We are Christians, the country did not abandon our roots, our people and our grandfathers in this place, and it was never deserted, we would die in the name of Christ because we emigrated for 3 years.” *LOOSE TRANSLATION*

SOT, Daniel, Believer (Arabic): “Of course, this year we do not want a return of a year like this, because for the martyrs of Iraq in solidarity with them, and this year we have come back. I am sure we are committed to preventive measures. I would love to congratulate the Iraqi people.” *LOOSE TRANSLATION*

#Iraq #Qaraqosh #MarBehnamMonastery #ChristmasMass

Video ID: 20201224-068

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201224-068

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly