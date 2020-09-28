Iraqi Kurdistan: Kurdish locals divided over Turkey’s anti-PKK air strikes

In northern Iraq, Turkish bombings regularly target positions of the PKK, a Kurdish separatist movement deemed a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU. The Turkish intervention, known as “Operation Tiger Claw”, began last June and Ankara says it’s justified by “repeated attacks” from the PKK. But the military campaign has angered Baghdad and deepened the rifts between the various Kurdish movements in the region. Our correspondents Jack Hewson and Lucile Wassermann visited Iraqi Kurdistan to report on the divisions within the Kurdish cause.

