-
Iraqi Kurdistan: Kurdish locals divided over Turkey’s anti-PKK air strikes - 5 hours ago
-
Trump’s tax returns: A game changer for the presidential election? | DW News - 5 hours ago
-
Netherlands: Suspect denies involvement in downing flight MH17 as trial resumes - 6 hours ago
-
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia accuses Turkey of military support for Azerbaijan - 6 hours ago
-
Greece: 700 refugees queue for ferry to mainland amid EU relocation programme - 6 hours ago
-
IN THE PRESS - 6 hours ago
-
LIVE: Flight MH17 trial continues at the Schiphol Judicial Complex - 6 hours ago
-
Nagorny-Karabakh conflict: Dozens killed as Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting enters second day - 6 hours ago
-
India’s confirmed coronavirus tally reaches 6 million cases - 6 hours ago
-
Is Trump good at tax, or bad at business? - 6 hours ago
Iraqi Kurdistan: Kurdish locals divided over Turkey’s anti-PKK air strikes
In northern Iraq, Turkish bombings regularly target positions of the PKK, a Kurdish separatist movement deemed a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU. The Turkish intervention, known as “Operation Tiger Claw”, began last June and Ankara says it’s justified by “repeated attacks” from the PKK. But the military campaign has angered Baghdad and deepened the rifts between the various Kurdish movements in the region. Our correspondents Jack Hewson and Lucile Wassermann visited Iraqi Kurdistan to report on the divisions within the Kurdish cause.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en