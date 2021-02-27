Iraqi Kurdistan PM Barzani: Rocket attack on US base in Erbil ‘definitely terrorist attack’

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of the Kurdistan region of Iraq, said the February 15, 2021 rocket attack on a US air base in the Kurdish capital of Erbil that claimed several lives was “definitely a terrorist attack”, and that a preliminary probe into the matter has given “a good indication of who was behind it”.

