-
Taiwan: Opposition party upholds ‘One China’ Consensus, opposes US pork deal - about 1 hour ago
-
Syria: Large fire breaks out in western Syria - 2 hours ago
-
Hong Kong: Hundreds arrested in protests after government postpones local elections - 2 hours ago
-
Belarus: Anti-Lukashenko rallies see “hundreds detained” across country - 3 hours ago
-
Protesters in Brussels demand more government help for COVID-hit entertainment sector - 3 hours ago
-
USA: “Refuse fascism” supporters hold anti-Trump protest in Los Angeles - 3 hours ago
-
Belarus: Clashes as riot police crack down on “March of Unity” in Grodno - 3 hours ago
-
Belgium: Event and entertainment workers “still alive” as they protest COVID restrictions - 3 hours ago
-
UK: One dead and several injured in Birmingham stabbings, police hunt suspect - 3 hours ago
-
Tunisia: Police officer, three militants dead following knife attack in Sousse - 4 hours ago
Iraqis protest as hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients
Medical school graduates and health workers have protested in Iraq’s capital over a shortage of equipment to tackle COVID-19 – and also a lack of jobs.
Coronavirus cases have risen with a record 5,000 new infections on Friday.
The health ministry says hospitals are overwhelmed with rising numbers.
Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari has the latest from Baghdad, Iraq.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Iraq #Coronavirus