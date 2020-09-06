Share
Iraqis protest as hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients

6 hours ago

Medical school graduates and health workers have protested in Iraq’s capital over a shortage of equipment to tackle COVID-19 – and also a lack of jobs.
Coronavirus cases have risen with a record 5,000 new infections on Friday.
The health ministry says hospitals are overwhelmed with rising numbers.
Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari has the latest from Baghdad, Iraq.

