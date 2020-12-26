-
Iraqis strive to keep rich literary heritage alive
Iraq has produced some of the most celebrated and respected writers in the Arab world. But conflict, sectarianism and political oppression have forced many to flee and write from abroad. Now, a new generation is determined to keep Iraq’s literary heritage alive.
Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford reports.
