Iraq’s alcohol shops bombed, minority groups want more security
Iraq’s government is investigating a rise in attacks on shops selling alcohol in the capital, Baghdad.
At least one person has been killed and businesses have been hit with grenades.
Christians and other religious minorities say they fear for their lives and livelihoods.
No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford reports from Baghdad, Iraq.
