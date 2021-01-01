-
Japan: Emperor and Empress give New Year’s address in video message - 8 hours ago
South Africa: Johannesburg holds vigil for COVID-19 victims on New Year’s Eve, as curfew starts - 8 hours ago
Brazil: Rio residents watch New Year’s Eve fireworks from crowded beach despite pandemic - 8 hours ago
USA: New Yorkers celebrate New Year’s Eve as state sets new record for daily COVID cases - 8 hours ago
Italy: Empty streets in Naples as city erupts with fireworks on New Year’s eve - 8 hours ago
Ireland to bypass post-Brexit Britain with more direct sea routes to Europe - 8 hours ago
Are hopes of ending Yemen’s civil war slipping away? | Inside Story - 8 hours ago
English boy raises money for charity by camping out in his garden - 8 hours ago
Covid vaccine shortages: Could delaying a 2nd dose be the answer? | DW News - 9 hours ago
Syria: Damascus marks 2021 with fireworks as locals flock to streets - 9 hours ago
Ireland to bypass post-Brexit Britain with more direct sea routes to Europe
More ships are to run directly to Cherbourg, in France, and the Spanish city of Bilbao in the early months of 2021
