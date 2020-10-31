Is it time to break up Facebook’s monopoly? | Counting the Cost

For years now, Facebook has been accused of not doing enough to curb the spread of hate speech and disinformation, failing to regulate content that pushes everything from coronavirus conspiracies to holocaust denial to genocide.

It has also been accused of crushing the competition, through acquisitions, copycat products and throttling news content providers.

But the United States may file a lawsuit against Facebook for stifling competition.

Plus: The pandemic will push millions into poverty. We talk to the World Bank’s director of poverty and equity.

And, the search for oil in Namibia raises environmental concerns. We talk to the CEO of oil explorer ReconAfrica.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/