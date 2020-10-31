-
Rescue efforts under way after deadly earthquake in Turkey, Greece - 7 hours ago
-
200221_NWSU_11071882_11094963_150000_143504_en - 7 hours ago
-
Actor Sean Connery, best known for playing James Bond, has died at 90 - 7 hours ago
-
Actor Sean Connery, best known for playing James Bond, has died at 90 - 7 hours ago
-
Sean Connery: James Bond actor dies aged 90 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 7 hours ago
-
Violent clashes in Barcelona after authorities introduce strict new lockdown restrictions - 8 hours ago
-
US Election: Will voters turn on Trump after COVID-19 response catastrophe? | Conflict Zone - 8 hours ago
-
Is it time to break up Facebook’s monopoly? | Counting the Cost - 8 hours ago
-
Thousands protest in Poland for abortion rights - 8 hours ago
-
Coronavirus in Europe: Countries agree to coordinate response - 8 hours ago
Is it time to break up Facebook’s monopoly? | Counting the Cost
For years now, Facebook has been accused of not doing enough to curb the spread of hate speech and disinformation, failing to regulate content that pushes everything from coronavirus conspiracies to holocaust denial to genocide.
It has also been accused of crushing the competition, through acquisitions, copycat products and throttling news content providers.
But the United States may file a lawsuit against Facebook for stifling competition.
Plus: The pandemic will push millions into poverty. We talk to the World Bank’s director of poverty and equity.
And, the search for oil in Namibia raises environmental concerns. We talk to the CEO of oil explorer ReconAfrica.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/