Is Murdoch media facing a reckoning in Australia? | The Listening Post

In Australia, more than half a million people have signed a petition demanding their government investigate the Murdoch media empire and the influence it has on their lives.

Contributors:

Rodney Tiffen – Author, Rupert Murdoch: A Reassessment

Richard Cooke – Contributing editor, The Monthly

Sally Young – Professor of political science, University of Melbourne

Margaret Simons – Investigative journalist

On our radar

Richard Gizbert speaks to producer Tariq Nafi about the ongoing debate in France about secularism and free speech. President Emmanuel Macron does not like some of the coverage.

India: The mounting challenges for journalists in Uttar Pradesh

The Listening Post’s Meenakshi Ravi looks at how an attempt to cover up a horrific gang rape has shed light on the dangers of doing journalism in India’s most populous region, Uttar Pradesh.

Contributors:

Shivam Vij – Writer, The Print

Siddharth Varadarajan – Founding editor, The Wire

Neha Dixit – Investigative journalist and author

Vijay Vineet – News editor, Jansandesh Times

