Is Murdoch media facing a reckoning in Australia? | The Listening Post
In Australia, more than half a million people have signed a petition demanding their government investigate the Murdoch media empire and the influence it has on their lives.
Contributors:
Rodney Tiffen – Author, Rupert Murdoch: A Reassessment
Richard Cooke – Contributing editor, The Monthly
Sally Young – Professor of political science, University of Melbourne
Margaret Simons – Investigative journalist
On our radar
Richard Gizbert speaks to producer Tariq Nafi about the ongoing debate in France about secularism and free speech. President Emmanuel Macron does not like some of the coverage.
India: The mounting challenges for journalists in Uttar Pradesh
The Listening Post’s Meenakshi Ravi looks at how an attempt to cover up a horrific gang rape has shed light on the dangers of doing journalism in India’s most populous region, Uttar Pradesh.
Contributors:
Shivam Vij – Writer, The Print
Siddharth Varadarajan – Founding editor, The Wire
Neha Dixit – Investigative journalist and author
Vijay Vineet – News editor, Jansandesh Times
