Is this just a wave or the face of Poseidon, God of the Sea?

56 mins ago

Photographer, Mathieu Rivrin caught the image as the most powerful waves caused by Storm Justine were striking the French coast.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2021/02/09/is-this-just-a-wave-or-the-face-of-poseidon-god-of-the-sea

