Is Trump good at tax, or bad at business?
Donald #Trump’s image as a successful businessman has taken a hit after media reports showed nearly every American pays more taxes than the #US president. Joseph Smallhoover, president of Democrats Abroad, says the bombshell New York Times says everyday voters will likely be appalled by the revelations, which will likely be scrutinised in Tuesday’s debate against presidential rival Joe #Biden.
