Is Trump putting his supporters at risk for COVID? | DW News

White House doctor Sean Conley has said that President Donald Trump is no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus. But the statement did not say the president had tested negative for COVID-19. Trump has resumed his election campaign, addressing hundreds of jubilant supporters at the White House. It was his first public event since contracting the virus – and the president declared that he is ‘feeling great.’ He told the cheering crowd that the pandemic which has killed more than 210 thousand Americans will disappear soon.

