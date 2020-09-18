Islamic State claims killing of French aid workers in Niger

Islamic State has credited its West Africa affiliate for killing six French aid workers and their Nigerien guide and driver at a giraffe reserve in Niger on August 9, according to a statement published by the site Intelligence Group on Thursday. FRANCE 24’s Nadia Massih explains.

