Islamic State claims killing of French aid workers in Niger

3 hours ago

Islamic State has credited its West Africa affiliate for killing six French aid workers and their Nigerien guide and driver at a giraffe reserve in Niger on August 9, according to a statement published by the site Intelligence Group on Thursday. FRANCE 24’s Nadia Massih explains.

