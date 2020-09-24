-
France opens probe into bank BNP Paribas over its role in Sudan - 2 hours ago
-
Uncle Ben’s rice rebrands as Ben’s Original following racial stereotyping backlash - 2 hours ago
-
UK unveils new plan to protect jobs - 2 hours ago
-
Trump heckled while paying respects for late US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg - 3 hours ago
-
LIVE: World leaders take part in UNGA morning virtual format session: Day 3 - 4 hours ago
-
How to live with it? Europe scrambles to avoid second Covid lockdown - 4 hours ago
-
Russia: Lavrov considers increasing attacks on UN to be unfair - 4 hours ago
-
Israel: Anti-govt protesters rally outside Knesset ahead of vote to restrict protests amid lockdown - 4 hours ago
-
Why don’t the Swedish wear masks? - 4 hours ago
-
Wikileaks editor-in-chief comments after psychiatrist tells court Assange at ‘high risk of suicide’ - 4 hours ago
Israel: Anti-govt protesters rally outside Knesset ahead of vote to restrict protests amid lockdown
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Anti-government protesters rallied outside the Knesset in Jerusalem on Thursday as the Israeli parliament was set to vote on restricting protests as part of a tightening of the current coronavirus restrictions.
One protester accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “playing on the fear of the citizens of Israel, because of the rising percentage of sick people.”
“We strongly feel that he is doing this in order to eliminate the demonstrations. We are the last barrier between him and doing whatever he wants with the state of Israel,” she added.
Demonstrators could be seen wearing Netanyahu masks while wearing prison uniforms, while others carried a model submarine, in reference to alleged corruption involving the prime minister and the purchasing of submarines for the Israeli navy.
A few protesters were seen throwing cow dung at a patch of grass near the entrance of the parliament.
Israel is already in a state of lockdown since last week but the proposal in front of parliament, which was already approved by the cabinet, would grant the government emergency powers to further tighten the restrictions and limit protesters to gathering in groups of under 20 and within one kilometre (0.6 miles) of their homes.
Video ID: 20200924-043
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200924-043
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly